SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel has been taken off the field on a cart after injuring his left ankle on a running play.

Samuel’s leg buckled as he fumbled the ball on a carry late in the second quarter of San Francisco’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Samuel stayed down for a few minutes as he was tended to by the training staff before trying stand up. He immediately went back to the ground and screamed an expletive in frustration.

Nearly the entire 49ers team came on the field to wish Samuel well before he was taken off on a cart with his face in his hands. The team said he would not return to the game.

This is the second straight week the Niners have had a key offensive player go down with what looked like a serious injury after quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo broke his left foot in the first quarter last week.

Samuel had scored on a 13-yard TD run on San Francisco’s first possession Sunday. He had four carries for 21 yards and four catches for 43 yards.

Samuel has 54 catches for 612 yards and two TDs, along 228 yards rushing and three TD runs this season.

