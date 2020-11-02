WATCH: ‘Bows Football Final — Wyoming reaction

In this week’s episode of ‘Bows Football Final, KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello and former Hawaii player and coach Rich Miano discuss UH’s disappointing 31-7 loss to Wyoming — a loss that felt closer than the final score indicated.

The BFF crew also looks forward to the week ahead, which involves the team’s home opener at Aloha Stadium against New Mexico on Saturday.

This episode can be seen in full above. It can also be downloaded as a podcast on iTunes, Spotify, and most other places you get your podcasts.