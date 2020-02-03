WATCH: ‘Bows Football Final with new Rainbow Warriors Head Coach Todd Graham

From the time that the University of Hawaii football team hoisted the Hawaii Bowl Championship, following a thrilling victory over BYU on Christmas Eve, a whole lot has changed with the Green-H and Tapa-Trim.

Head Coach Nick Rolovich left for Washington State three weeks after the team secured the program’s first 10-win season in nine years and junior quarterback Cole McDonald declared for the NFL Draft.

Eight days after Rolo’s departure it was announced that Todd Graham would be the 24th head coach in UH football history.

Less than two weeks from arriving in the islands, Graham sat down with KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello for a special edition of ‘Bows Football Final.

Graham comes to Mānoa with 12 years of head coaching experience at the FBS level, most recently with Arizona State, where he led the Sun Devils to five bowl appearances in six years. He has an overall head coaching record of 95-61 (.609) with stops at Rice (2006), Tulsa (2007-10), Pittsburgh (2011), and ASU (2012-17).











In 12 years as a head coach, 10 of his teams appeared in bowl games; four won conference divisional titles; and three finished the season nationally ranked. He earned two conference coach of the year awards with Rice (2006) and ASU (2013). His Tulsa teams led the nation in total offense in consecutive years in 2007 (543.9 ypg) and 2008 (569.9).

