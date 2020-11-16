WATCH: ‘Bows Football Final — San Diego State reaction

'Bows Football Final

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In the latest episode of ‘Bows Football Final, KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello and former Hawaii player and coach Rich Miano discuss the team’s disappointing 34-10 loss to San Diego State. The pair also takes some mailbag questions and previews this Saturday’s matchup against Boise State, the Mountain West Conference’s biggest power annually.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

The episode can be seen in full above. It can also be downloaded in podcast form on iTunes, Spotify, and most other platforms.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories