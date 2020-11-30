WATCH: ‘Bows Football Final — Nevada reaction

In the latest episode of ‘Bows Football Final, KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello and former Hawaii player and coach Rich Miano discuss the team’s breakthrough 24-21 win over previously undefeated Nevada. The BFF crew also looks ahead to UH’s next game against San Jose State, even though the game’s location is up in the air due to new guidelines in Santa Clara Country where the Spartans reside.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

The episode can be seen in full above. It can also be listened to in podcast form on iTunes, Spotify, and most other places you get your podcasts.