WATCH: ‘Bows Football Final – Episode 8

EDITORIAL NOTE: This week’s episode was filmed before Monday morning’s news regarding the dismissal of receiver Melquise Stovall from the team.

Welcome to ‘Bows Football Final with KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello and Honolulu Star-Advertiser reporter, Brian McInnis!

Each Monday during the college football season, the ‘Bows Football Final crew will talk shop on the latest news surrounding the Rainbow Warrior football team.

In this week’s episode, DeMello and McInnis discuss the upcoming Mountain West showdown against New Mexico!