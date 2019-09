Welcome to ‘Bows Football Final with KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello and former Rainbow Warrior football standout and analyst, RJ Hollis!

Each Monday during the college football season, the ‘Bows Football Final crew will talk shop on the latest news surrounding the Rainbow Warrior football team.

In this week’s episode, DeMello and Hollis discuss the win over Central Arkansas, a tough upcoming Mountain West schedule and more!