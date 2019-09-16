WATCH: ‘Bows Football Final – Episode 3

Welcome to ‘Bows Football Final with KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello and former Rainbow Warrior football standout and commentator, Rich Miano!

Each Monday during the college football season, DeMello and Miano will talk shop on the latest news surrounding the Rainbow Warrior football team including a recap of Hawaii’s loss to the Washington Huskies

In this week’s episode, DeMello and Miano discuss the play of the Warriors defense, the state of the offense, the emergence of running back Miles Reed and preview the upcoming game against Central Arkansas this weekend.