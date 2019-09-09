WATCH: ‘Bows Football Final – Episode 2

Welcome to ‘Bows Football Final with KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello and former Rainbow Warrior football standout and commentator, Rich Miano!

Each Monday during the college football season, DeMello and Miano will talk shop on the latest news surrounding the Rainbow Warrior football team including a recap of Hawaii’s big win over Oregon State.

In this week’s episode, DeMello and Miano discuss the play of the Warriors defense, quarterback Cole McDonald, receiver JoJo Ward and preview the upcoming game against Washington this weekend.

