WATCH: ‘Bows Football Final — Episode 14

Welcome back to another edition of ‘Bows Football Final with KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello and former Rainbow Warrior player and current analyst Rich Miano.

Each week during the college football season, the ‘Bows Football Final crew will talk shop on the latest news surrounding the Rainbow Warrior football team.

In this week’s special edition episode from Boise, Idaho, DeMello and Miano briefly discuss UH’s senior night win last Saturday over Army. Then, the two move on to Saturday’s monumental game for Hawaii at Boise State in UH’s first-ever Mountain West championship game.