WATCH: ‘Bows Football Final — Episode 13

Welcome back to another edition of ‘Bows Football Final with KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello and former Rainbow Warrior player and current analyst Rich Miano!

Each Monday during the college football season, the ‘Bows Football Final crew will talk shop on the latest news surrounding the Rainbow Warrior football team.

In this week’s episode, DeMello and Miano discuss UH’s history-making win over San Diego State on Saturday night that clinched the team a spot in the Mountain West championship game for the first time ever.