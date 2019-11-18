WATCH: ‘Bows Football Final – Episode 12

Each Monday during the college football season, the ‘Bows Football Final crew will talk shop on the latest news surrounding the Rainbow Warrior football team.

Welcome back to the Brick House for ‘Bows Football Final with KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello and former Rainbow Warrior player and current analyst, Rich Miano!

In this week’s episode, DeMello and Miano discuss the team’s big win over UNLV, the ‘Bows’ bowl eligibility, and why this upcoming weekend’s MWC West Division Title game against SDSU at Aloha Stadium is the program’s biggest game in years.