KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello, former UH player and coach Rich Miano and former UH player RJ Hollis discuss yet another one-possession conference loss for the UH football team, this time a 27-20 defeat at the hands of Wyoming.

While the ‘Bows were far more competitive than their first two games of the season which were blowout losses, the BFF crew discusses how games like Saturday’s battle for the Paniolo Trophy must be won in order for the program to take its next steps forward.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

DeMello, Miano and Hollis also discuss the team’s upcoming game against Fresno State, with the Rainbow Warriors opening up as 23-point underdogs.

Lastly, the BFF crew also answers some listener mailbag questions.

‘Bows Football Final can be streamed on Spotify, iTunes and most other places podcasts are available.