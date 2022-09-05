Former UH player and coach Rich Miano, former UH player RJ Hollis and KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello review Hawaii’s ugly 49-17 loss to Western Kentucky on Saturday in the latest episode of ‘Bows Football Final.

How has the team progressed thus far? Will a long-term quarterback emerge for the Rainbow Warriors? All that and more, plus a preview of the team’s upcoming visit to the Big House to take on Michigan.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

The episode can be found on Spotify, iTunes, and most other podcast platforms.

‘Bows Football Final is released every Monday during the college football season at 8:08 a.m.

Kickoff between Hawaii and Michigan is set for 2 p.m. HST on Saturday. The game will air on the Big Ten Network.