In the latest episode of ‘Bows Football Final, KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello, former UH player RJ Hollis and former UH player and coach Rich Miano discuss Hawaii’s 63-10 rout at the hands of Vanderbilt to begin the Timmy Chang era.

What went wrong, and how does the team flush the performance in time for its game against an explosive offense against Western Kentucky?

Hawaii continues its 2022 season at home against Western Kentucky at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

