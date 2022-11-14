Rob DeMello, RJ Hollis and Rich Miano discuss Hawaii’s latest loss to Utah State, its seventh straight loss to the Aggies as a program and a defeat that drops the ‘Bows to 2-9 for the 2022 season.

With two games left, what will carry the ‘Bows through the rest of the season?

The BFF crew also takes some mailbag questions before previewing UH’s senior night matchup against UNLV.

