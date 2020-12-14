‘Bows Football Final — UNLV reaction

On Saturday, the University of Hawaii football team closed its 2020 season with a 38-21 win over UNLV.

Or so the Rainbow Warriors thought.

On Sunday, the ‘Bows accepted an invitation to play Houston at the New Mexico Bowl on Christmas Eve. Due to COVID-19 regulations in New Mexico, the game will be played in Frisco, Texas.

Former UH player and coach Rich Miano and KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello discuss Saturday and Sunday’s events in the latest episode of ‘Bows Football Final. The episode can be seen in full above and can also be listened to most places where podcasts are streamed.