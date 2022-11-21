Rob DeMello, Rich Miano and RJ Hollis discuss Hawaii’s 31-25 victory over UNLV during senior night.

How satisfying was the win for the ‘Bows, and what can be improved heading into the 2022 season finale at San Jose State?

'You're going to see this group pay it forward because these were life lessons'- A senior class that was a stabilizing force amid an unstable time for the program earned proper #Aloha w/ win over UNLV ▪️ #BowsFootballFinal 👉🏽https://t.co/z8LdhSmQ48 @arejayhollis @richmiano38 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/zombQEiqEz — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) November 21, 2022

Hawaii (3-9) closes out its 2022 season on Saturday against San Jose State.