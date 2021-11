UNLV defensive back Ricky Johnson (0) intercepts a pass intended for Hawaii wide receiver Nick Mardner (84) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello, former Hawaii player and coach Rich Miano and former UH player RJ Hollis discuss the 27-13 loss at UNLV that knocked the Rainbow Warriors out of bowl contention.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

The episode can be downloaded on Spotify, ITunes, and most other places podcasts are found.