‘Bows Football Final — UCLA reaction

Another Hawaii football game calls for another episode of ‘Bows Football Final, KHON2’s weekly podcast during the UH football season.

In this week’s episode, former UH player RJ Hollis, former UH player and coach Rich Miano and KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello discuss Hawaii’s 44-10 loss to UCLA and where the Rainbow Warriors go from here.

The episode is out now and can be downloaded on Spotify, iTunes, and most other podcast platforms.

The Rainbow Warriors will take the field next on Saturday at Clarence T.C. Ching Stadium against Portland State at 6 p.m. HST.

Although it is the first-ever official on-campus UH football game, fans will not be allowed to attend.