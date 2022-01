In the latest episode of ‘Bows Football Final, former Hawaii football player RJ Hollis, KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello, news reporter Sam Spangler and digital sports reporter Christian Shimabuku discuss the new era the Rainbow Warriors football team is heading in after hiring Timmy Chang as the program’s next head coach.

The episode can be listened to on Spotify, iTunes, and most other places podcasts are found.