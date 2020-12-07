‘Bows Football Final — San Jose State reaction

'Bows Football Final

In the latest episode of ‘Bows Football Final, former UH player RJ Hollis and KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello discuss the team’s 35-24 loss to San Jose State — a game where the team had its slowest start in a season full of them. The BFF crew also looks ahead to UH’s season finale against UNLV before taking some of your mailbag questions.

The episode can be seen in full above. It can also be downloaded in podcast form on iTunes, Spotify and most other places you can your podcasts.

