In the latest episode of ‘Bows Football Final, KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello, former UH player and coach Rich Miano and former UH player RJ Hollis discuss Hawaii’s painful 16-14 loss at San Diego State on Saturday, a potential victory for UH that was erased by an SDSU field goal with seven seconds remaining.

The BFF crew discusses what went wrong in the final minute for the Rainbow Warriors, a chain of events that allowed the Aztecs to get all the way to the Hawaii 9 in a minute.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Also discussed is the team’s upcoming home matchup against Nevada, which is where Hawaii head coach Timmy Chang was the wide receivers coach in 2021.

Lastly, ‘Bows Football Final mailbag questions are taken and addressed.

This episode can be found on Spotify, iTunes and most other podcast platforms.