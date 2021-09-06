‘Bows Football Final — Portland State reaction

In the latest episode of ‘Bows Football Final, KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello, former UH player RJ Hollis and former UH player and coach Rich Miano discuss Hawaii’s victory over Portland State on Saturday.

The BFF crew also previews UH’s upcoming game against Oregon State, which takes place on Saturday at 5 p.m. HST. The game will also be televised on FS1.

The podcast episode can be streamed on Spotify, iTunes, and most other places podcasts are made available.