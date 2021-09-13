‘Bows Football Final — Oregon State reaction

In the latest episode of ‘Bows Football Final, KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello and former UH player RJ Hollis react to Hawaii’s loss to Oregon State.

The BFF crew also previews UH’s upcoming Mountain West Conference opener against San Jose State and discusses the fact that the ‘Bows are the only FBS team in the nation without fan attendance at home games.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

The latest episode of ‘Bows Football Final can be streamed and downloaded on Spotify, iTunes and most other places podcasts are found.