In the latest episode of ‘Bows Football Final Rich Miano, Rob DeMello and RJ Hollis react to and discuss Hawaii’s painful 45-26 loss to New Mexico State.

The BFF crew attempts to rationalize and break down Hawaii’s first-ever loss to the Aggies.

Hawaii enters its bye week at 1-4 and certainly has a lot to work on.

Prior to last Saturday, UH was 10-0 all-time against NMSU.

‘Bows Football Final is made available every Monday during the college football season and can be found on Spotify, iTunes and most other podcast platforms.