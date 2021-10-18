‘Bows Football Final — Nevada reaction

In the latest episode of ‘Bows Football Final, KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello, former UH player RJ Hollis and former UH player and coach Rich Miano discuss Hawaii’s loss to Nevada, a game that was tied at 17 but got away from the ‘Bows late.

The BFF crew also discusses the team’s upcoming rematch against New Mexico State, which will be the first game at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex with fans.

The episode can be streamed on Spotify, iTunes and most other places podcasts are found.