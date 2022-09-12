In the latest episode of ‘Bows Football Final, former UH player RJ Hollis, former UH player and coach Rich Miano and KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello review Hawaii’s 56-10 loss to Michigan.

While the loss was expected, multiple building blocks were displayed for the Rainbow Warriors, particularly in the second half.

The BFF crew also previews Hawaii’s upcoming homecoming game against Duquesne, where opportunity for the team’s first win of the season is ripe.

This episode can be streamed and downloaded on Spotify, iTunes and most other podcast platforms.

‘Bows Football Final runs every Monday during the college football regular season.