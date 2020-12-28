‘Bows Football Final — Houston reaction

In the 2020 season finale of ‘Bows Football Final, former Hawaii football player and coach Rich Miano and KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello react to UH’s 28-14 win over Houston at the New Mexico Bowl to cap the 2020 season.

Miano and DeMello also discuss the immediate and long-term future of the Rainbow Warrior football program, which faces some questions in 2021 and beyond.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

The episode can be listened to on most podcast platforms, including Spotify.