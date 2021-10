KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello, former UH player RJ Hollis and former UH player and coach Rich Miano discuss Hawaii’s improbable, come-from-behind victory over Fresno State on Saturday night.

The BFF crew also discusses Hawaii’s upcoming bye week before a game at Nevada on Oct. 16.

This episode can be streamed on Spotify, iTunes and most other places podcasts are found.