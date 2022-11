In the latest episode of ‘Bows Football Final, Rich Miano, RJ Hollis and Rob DeMello discuss Hawaii’s lopsided 55-13 loss to Fresno State on Saturday.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

The BFF crew also answers some mailbag questions before previewing the team’s next matchup against Utah State.

This episode is available on Spotify, iTunes and most other places podcasts can be downloaded.