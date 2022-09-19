In the latest episode of ‘Bows Football Final, former UH player RJ Hollis, former UH player and coach Rich Miano and KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello discuss Hawaii’s 24-14 win over Duquesne on Saturday.

A win is a win, and the victory also served as the first in Timmy Chang’s head coaching career.

The ‘Bows Football Final crew also previews Hawaii’s upcoming game at New Mexico State, where the ‘Bows have opened as a 2-point underdog.

The latest episode of ‘Bows Football Final is available on Spotify, iTunes and most other podcast platforms.

‘Bows Football Final runs every Monday during the college football season.