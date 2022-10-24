In the latest episode of ‘Bows Football Final, former Hawaii offensive lineman RJ Hollis joins KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello to discuss the team’s narrow 17-13 loss at Colorado State.

In what was a tale of two halves, the Rainbow Warriors led 13-3 at halftime but were scored 14-0 in the final two quarters.

How has the team looked with the season more than halfway done? The ‘Bows Football Final crew reviews the team’s progress through eight games.

The BFF crew also takes some mailbag questions and previews the team’s upcoming home game against Mountain West Conference rival Wyoming.

