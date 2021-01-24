‘Bows Football Final — Calvin Turner bonus episode

In a bonus episode of ‘Bows Hawaii football standout Calvin Turner discusses his decision to return for another year of college ball instead of declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Turner goes in-depth about his decision with KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello, then reviews his UH journey so far before talking about some of his hopes for the upcoming college football season.

The episode can be seen in full above. It can also be downloaded on most platforms where podcasts are available, including Spotify.