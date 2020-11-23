‘Bows Football Final — Boise State reaction

In the latest episode of ‘Bows Football Final, KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello and former UH player RJ Hollis review the team’s 40-32 loss to Boise State — a game that the team will likely look back at as a missed opportunity.

It doesn’t get any easier for the ‘Bows, who face 5-0 Nevada on Saturday at Aloha Stadium. The BFF crew looks ahead to that matchup as well and takes some mailbag questions.

The episode can be seen in full above. It can also be downloaded on most podcast platforms such as iTunes and Spotify.