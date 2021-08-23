‘Bows Football Final — 2021 season premiere

Welcome back to another season of ‘Bows Football Final!

The premiere of Season No. 3 of ‘Bows Football Final, KHON2’s weekly UH football podcast during the college football season, features a conversation between KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello, former UH player RJ Hollis, and former UH player and coach Rich Miano.

DeMello, Miano and Hollis preview the 2021 season for the University of Hawaii football team.

The BFF crew also discusses the team’s release of its two-deep depth chart ahead of its season opener at UCLA on Aug. 28.

The episode can be found on Spotify, iTunes, and most other places you get your podcasts.