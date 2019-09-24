PHOTOS: Border Patrol agents showcase border wall in California

NOGALES, Arizona (Border Report) -- According to the Tucson Sector of the U.S. Border Patrol, its agents have encountered and closed 113 illicit cross-border tunnels in the Nogales-area Border Patrol Station. A large portion of these tunnels have been found in downtown Nogales, within a one-mile radius of the DeConcini land crossing.

"One day we got a call (from the police) at three in the morning saying we needed to come and check out our property because there was a tunnel coming across from Mexico that had been built in our house," said Eugenio Celaya, a resident of Nogales.