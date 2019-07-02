Skip to content
Border Report Tour
EXPLAINED: What is the border wall?
The barriers that make up the border wall
The process of legally crossing the US-Mexico border
Border wall plans could divide South Texas retirement community
450 miles of border wall by next year? In Arizona, it starts
More Border Report Tour Headlines
Money allocated for military projects to pay for segments of border wall
County leaders, residents in South Texas feel powerless against border wall
District judge in El Paso hears new challenge to border-wall emergency declaration
Video shows possible border-wall surveyors on private property
Film captures highline across Southwest border draw U.S., Mexico closer
Chicano activist harkens back to La Grulla before wall plans, Border Patrol ‘invaded’
Unincorporated areas of Starr County could be first to see border wall construction in South Texas
Desolate wildlife refuge slated for border wall in South Texas
Reclaiming the river: Rio Grande ‘sustains lifeblood’ of border region, wall opponents say
Lawmakers vow to preserve historic tribal cemetery in path of border wall plans
Trending Stories
Feds crack down on illegal gambling rooms
Mazie Hirono and 26 senate democrats introduce legislation to block Trump Administration’s “public charge” rule
Small public schools risk closure if minimum headcount is adopted
Mauna Kea protectors accuse a law enforcement officer of misconduct
Family of man killed in Waipahu stabbing wants justice