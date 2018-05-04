Skip to content
Big Race - INDY
Gallery: 2018 Indianapolis 500
Watch: Speeds top 230 mph during “Fast Friday” Indy 500 practice
Rahal, Kanaan, Andretti lead third day of Indianapolis 500 practice
Teamwork inside Penske garage key to success
Video
Marco Andretti leads field on 2nd day of Indy 500 practice
More Big Race - INDY Headlines
IndyCar’s young drivers could become new faces of series
Graham Rahal turns to science of sweating at Indy 500
Video
Familiar faces, fond farewells and bumping headline Indy lineup
Indy Memories: A.J Foyt takes last win for a front-engine car
Gallery: Danica takes refresher test
Gallery: Photos from first practice session
Castroneves’ desire to join four-time winner club stronger than ever
Ageless Kanaan sets pace in Indianapolis test
Patrick settling into IndyCar, still needs work in traffic
American millennials running up front in IndyCar this season
