HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department reported the death of a 49-year-old woman who was killed in a vehicle accident on Wednesday evening in Pahoa.

Police said they were called to the incident at 10:13 p.m. to the area of Kahakai Boulevard and Welea Street.

After arriving at the scene, investigators determined a 2011 Mazda sedan was traveling east on Kahakai Boulevard and did not negotiate the right curve onto Welea Street at the dead end.

The vehicle then struck a rock wall after running off the left side of the roadway.

The 49-year-old was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was located unresponsive at the scene. She was taken to Hilo Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Police said that speed and inattention have been determined as the two primary factors of the collision. To find out the exact cause of death, an autopsy was ordered.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Officer Jared Cabatu at (808) 961-2339 or via email at Jared.Cabatu@HawaiiCounty.gov.

Those who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.