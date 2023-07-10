HONOLULU (KHON2) — A missing person search is underway in connection with a 29-year-old Pahoa woman who did not return from picking opihi.

According to the Hawaii Police Department, Shanice Ogata-Staudinger was out in a Pahoa spot commonly known as Hau Bush on Sunday at 11 a.m.

An undated photo of Shanice Ogata-Staudinger, a woman involved in a missing person case after she failed to return from a day of picking opihi in Hawaii. (Hawaii Police Department) An undated photo of Shanice Ogata-Staudinger, a woman involved in a missing person case after she failed to return from a day of picking opihi in Hawaii. (Hawaii Police Department)

Ogata-Staudinger ended up being separated from her relative. When they waited at the prearranged meeting spot that afternoon Ogata-Staudinger was nowhere to be found.

Multiple units of emergency personnel responded to the incident and searched for the woman throughout the night.

At first light, first responders returned back to the scene with scent-discriminating canines to conduct a more extensive ground search.

Ogata-Staudinger is described to have a medium build and is 5 feet 2 inches tall. She weighs about 150 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

The last time she was seen, Ogata-Staudinger was wearing a black tank top, blue jeans and purple Tabis water shoes. She has a dollar sign symbol tattoo on her left cheek.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.