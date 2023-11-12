HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department announced that a woman has died after her car rolled down a 20-foot embankment in South Kona early Sunday morning, Nov. 12.

According to police, the crash happened just before 2:10 a.m. along Mamalahoa Highway near Manuka state park.

Investigators said the 33-year-old Naalehu woman was driving a silver 2011 Mazda CX-9 when she ran off the shoulder lane and went down the embankment. Following the crash the vehicle caught on fire.

When Big Island firefighters arrived to put out the flames, they found the woman inside her car. First responders then took her to the hospital but she unfortunately later died from her injuries. The pronouncement of death was made shortly after 8:30 a.m.

Police confirmed the woman was not wearing a seatbelt.

The Hawaii Police Department is waiting to notify family members before identifying the driver.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Officer Dayson Taniguchi at (808) 326-4646, ext. 229, or email at dayson.taniguchi@hawaiicounty.gov. For those who prefer to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

The Hawaii Police Department said this is the 14th traffic fatality in 2023. At the same time in 2022, there were 25 traffic related deaths.