HAWAII NATIONAL PARK, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park closed Mauna Loa Road on Monday from the gate at the Kipukapuaulu parking lot due to a wildfire.

Firefighters responded to the wildfire on Monday, July 11, at around 6:09 p.m.

A wildfire breaks out on Mauna Loa Road at the Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park on Monday, July 11. Courtesy of Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park.

According to the national park, the fire started on a power line road at approximately 4,800-ft elevation on the southeast flank of Mauna Loa and is burning through dry grasses, native shrubs and trees in the footprint of the 2018 Keauhou fire near Kapapala road.

The national park is concerned about the “previously burned koa and ohi’a trees, rough lava rock terrain. However, there were no homes or other structures threatened at this time, according to the national park.”

The fire damage includes “1,760 feet of ungulate-proof fence which protects the native forest from non-native hooved animals like goats, sheep and cattle.”

The road will remain closed until further notice.

