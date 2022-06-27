HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The County of Hawaii Fire Department will begin issuing firework permits from Wednesday, June 29 to Monday, July 4 at 8:00 p.m.

The fire department is only allowing permits to be purchased at TNT tent 381 E. Makaala Street in Hilo.

According to HFD, each permit costs $25 and will entitle the holder to purchase up to 5,000 individual firecrackers. Permits will be issued to those who are 18 years of age or older and are non-transferable and non-refundable.

HFD said firecrackers with a valid permit and consumer fireworks are allowed to be set off during the approved hours of 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on July 4 only.

HFD reminds the public that it is illegal for anyone to:

Remove the powder or pyrotechnic contents from any firework;

Throw fireworks from a vehicle;

Set off any firework:

At any time not within the time period allowed; Within 1,000 feet of any operating hospital, nursing home, home for the elderly, or animal hospital; In or on any school building or property; On any highway, alley, street, sidewalk, or other public way, in any park, or within 1,000 feet of a church during the periods when services are held. It is also illegal for any person to offer for sale, sell, or give any firework to minors and for

any minor to possess, sell, set off, ignite, or otherwise cause to explode any firework,

except under the immediate supervision of an adult.

HFD also asks everyone to do their part to prevent fires and injuries caused by fireworks:

Have a water hose connected to a water source or a fire extinguisher readily available.

Wet down surrounding brush prior to setting off firework if need be.

smallest firework can cause severe and sometimes fatal injuries. Fireworks should be set off in a safe area away from dry grass, buildings, vehicles and

flammable materials. Dispose of used fireworks properly by soaking them in water prior to disposal.

After July 4, HFD is conducting a collection of unused and unwanted fireworks.

Public firework displays:

Hilo Bay at 8:00 p.m.

Ali’i Drive in Kailua-Kona at 8:00 p.m.

For more information, call 808-932-2911.