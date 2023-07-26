HILO, Hawaii (KHON20 — In an effort to push the state to quickly demolish the dilapidated Uncle Billy’s Hotel in Hilo, the Hawaiʻi County Council passed an amended resolution on Wednesday, July 26.

It calls for a timeline to ensure the process of demolishing the hotel will move forward.

“Developing a critical path, along with the timelines that go along with it, will help demonstrate back to community all the different goals and objectives that need to be met, the timelines that they need to be met,” said Susan Lee Loy, Hawaiʻi County Council Member. “And then in anticipation of having to extend the emergency proclamation, that timeline will help us make a good decision on how long to extend that for.”

Governor Josh Green, M.D. issued an emergency proclamation Tuesday, July 18 that will allow contractors to tear down the property immediately.

The resolution is intended to manage expectations of the state, county and community.

A portion of the Proclamation lays out the plan:

“WHEREAS, the conditions at the property and hotel will likely result in substantial injury or harm to the population, substantial damage to or loss of property, and substantial damage to or loss of the environment, and therefore constitute an emergency under section 127A-2, HRS; and NOW, THEREFORE, I, JOSH GREEN, M.D., Governor of the State of Hawai’i, hereby determine and proclaim that an emergency or disaster contemplated by section 127A-14, HRS, has occurred in the County of Hawaiʻi, State of Hawaii. I hereby authorize and invoke the following emergency provisions, if not already effective by virtue of this Proclamation: Section127A-12(b), HRS. I hereby direct all state agencies and officers to cooperate with and extend services, materials, and facilities as maybe required to assist in all efforts to address the objectives of this Proclamation.”

— Proclamation Relating to Uncle Billy’s Hilo Bay Hotel issued by Gov. Green

The Department of Land and Natural Resources said that demolition work could begin by the end of 2023.