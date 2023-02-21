NPS Photo/J.Wei showing Halemaʻumaʻu Crater floor emitting bountiful amounts of steam into the sky and forming a dark gray plume

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Despite the rainy weather, tourists and visitors still checked out Hawaii Volcanoes National Park to view the steaming caldera of Kīlauea volcano.

We are coming out of a very rainy weekend and into a rainy week in Hawaii and those who work at Hawaii Volcanoes NP are reminding the public to be careful during this wet weather.

Although the park is open, Mauna Loa Road and Kīpukapuaulu Trail remain closed due to the wet weather.

Rangers need to still remove tree branches from the roadway and trail before it is deemed safe to reopen. However, you shouldn’t let this wet weather stop you from visiting the National Park.

Instead, just leave earlier to prepare for the rainy conditions and take things slow while driving to your destination and on the open trails and hikes.

Four visitors in rain gear observe the steaming caldera of Kīlauea volcano. NPS Photo

A large puddle monopolizes a trail through the rainforest. NPS Photo

NPS Photo showing people in a large lava tube with deep puddles on the cave floor.

NPS Photo/J.Wei showing Halemaʻumaʻu Crater floor emitting bountiful amounts of steam into the sky and forming a dark gray plume

Hawaii Volcanoes NP officials say the rainforest thrives when it rains which creates new growth you can see popping out everywhere.

It’s important to wear proper hiking shoes, have a raincoat or poncho on hand and to be prepared for the wet weather when visiting.

For more information head to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park’s website.