HONOLULU (KHON2) — Wet weather is helping crews put out a wildfire on the southeast flank of Mauna Loa in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, which is 70% contained as of Wednesday morning.

Mauna Loa Road remains closed at the Kīpukapuaulu parking lot, however, authorized vehicles are allowed past the gate.

The fire was first reported on Monday, July 11, which started on a power line road. Though no homes or structures are threatened, the fire has impacted the habitat for native birds.

The weather forecast is favorable for crews to continue to make progress strengthening fire lines, mopping up and extinguishing residual heat.

The cause remains under investigation.