HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Water Supply announced a 25% water restriction for all customers in North Kona on Monday.

The restriction was announced due to a failure of the Honokohau Deepwell, said DWS.

Affected areas include:

Makalei

Kalaoa

Kona Palisades

Keahole

Palamanui

Kohanaiki

Kailua-Kona

Kaloko

Kaloko Mauka

Hualalai

Honokohau

Kealakehe

Keahuolu

Keopu

Holualoa

Waiaha

Kahaluu

Keauhou

North Kona

According to DWS, the restriction will help preserve enough water supplies and pressure to meet the communities’ drinking, cooking and hygiene needs.

DWS asked that customers use water wisely and sparingly during the time of the restriction.

Some ways to reduce water use include:

Taking short showers

Fixing leaxy toilets

Turning off the faucet while brushing your teeth

DWS also added that the water quality is not threatened by the loss of the well and they have expedited purchases and repairs to return North Kona wells back to service.

No water filtration, boiling or other home purification practices are necessary at this time.

For more water conservation tips, please visit www.hawaiidws.org, call 961-8050 during normal business hours or email dws@hawaiidws.org.