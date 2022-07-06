HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department said first responders have been sent out to the scene of a brush fire in Naalehu.

According to police, a call came in to report the brush fire at around 1:51 p.m. Firefighters and police responded to the area of Kahiki Street and Waakea Avenue.

Police were dispatched to keep people away from the area as the Hawaii Fire Department continues to battle the blaze.

There are no confirmed reports of road closures at this time.