HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department investigating a possible drowning of a Colorado man on Tuesday at a Kona beach.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The swimmer has been identified by police as 53-year-old Jeffrey Jewers, of Aurora who was found at around 5:30 p.m. in waters near Alii Drive.

Officers were told that Jewers was walking along a rocky area along the shoreline when he was hit by large wave. Jewers then fell into the ocean and witnesses said he was attempting to climb out when he was struck by another large wave and pulled away from the shoreline.

Jewers was last seen in the water a half mile off shore before the Hawaii Fire Department found him lifeless. He was then taken to the hospital where he was, unfortunately, pronounced dead at 6:40 p.m.

An autopsy was ordered to determine his exact cause of death.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Witnesses are asked to contact Officer Mara Gaertner of Kona Patrol at (808) 326-4646, ext. 253, or e-mail Mara.Gaertner@Hawaiicounty.gov.